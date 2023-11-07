Trump appeared in court to testify in his civil fraud trial this week but, at this point, Sarah Silverman thinks prosecutors are “wasting time” by continuing to ask about the disgraced ex-president’s financial documents — instead of trying to get to the bottom of certain scandalous rumors.

To kick off her stint guest hosting “The Daily Show,” Silverman immediately mocked Trump’s latest courtroom appearance on Monday, which was reported to be chaotic enough that the judge told Trump’s lawyers to rein him in. But, Silverman cut him some slack on that, joking that, with so many trials to keep track of, “of course Trump isn’t focused.”

Her bigger concern was that lawyers aren’t taking full advantage of the fact that Trump is obligated to tell the truth while on the stand.

“If I had Donald Trump under oath, I wouldn’t be wasting time asking about financial statements,” Silverman said. “This is my chance to find out the answers to every question I’ve had about him ever.”

She then immediately called up three of those questions, addressing some very specific rumors about Trump.

“Is there a Melania clone? Is there a pee tape? If you had to do a ‘Sophie’s Choice’ with one of your adult sons, would it be both?” Silverman joked.

You can watch Silverman’s full headline rundown in the video above.