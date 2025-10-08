‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Trump For Dodging Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon Question With Diddy Name Drop: ‘None of That Went Well’ | Video

“The Daily Show” once again put President Donald Trump on blast — this time for his decision to name drop Sean “Diddy” Combs as a way to avoid answering a Ghislaine Maxwell pardon question.

Host Josh Johnson broke down the awkward Oval Office comment during Tuesday’s episode, where he called out Trump for playing dumb over Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate and convicted co-conspirator.

“‘I haven’t heard the name in so long?’” Johnson repeated in disbelief. “She’s not asking you about the Baha Men. You’re over here being like, ‘Who? Who? Who? Who?’”

As he went on, Johnson highlighted the numerous times Trump has been asked about Maxwell and her hope for a presidential pardon this summer.

He added, “That was all summer long. People say 2025 didn’t have a summer song of the year. But no, the song of the summer was the reporters asking Donald Trump about Ghislaine Maxwell. If it was eligible, it would’ve been number one on Billboard.”

Johnson then ripped into Trump for trying to save face by saying he’d have to “take a look” at the case. “The only way to phrase that worse is, ‘now I gotta see this,’” he quipped. “None of that went well. None of that was ideal.”

Yet, as Johnson pointed out, things took an even worse turn when Trump chose to bring up Diddy (or, as the president called him, Puff Daddy)’s desire for a pardon.

“So, wait, you don’t remember Ghislaine, but you remember that we used to call Diddy ‘Puff Daddy?’ That was nine names ago,” Johnson said. “All you had to do is mention someone else who was not convicted of sex crimes, which is most people. And you chose Diddy.”

Trump has actively tried to distance himself from the Epstein case, especially after claiming the files were fake and a “hoax” created by Democrats earlier this year.

Watch the full segment above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.