While breaking down the ins, outs and controversies over President Donald Trump’s upcoming military parade (which also happens to fall on his 79th birthday) in Washington, D.C., co-host Desi Lydic called on Ronny Chieng to provide an overview of the matter. Chieng sarcastically said the massive event, which will include a large portion the country’s military force, makes the U.S. an easy target for another nation to come in and take over.

“Ronny, that’s not a good thing. This is what dictators do — display their military strength to intimidate everyone,” a concerned Lydic told an Chieng, who was reporting “live” from D.C. and who mockingly expressed his excitement for the event.

“Man, this is clearly bothering you. But look, OK? This is actually a win-win for both sides,” Chieng explained, noting the potential threat that could come with having a number the country’s armed forces on one side of the nation.

“MAGA gets a cool parade, and for the liberals, having a whole military and all our weapons in one place means the rest of America is unguarded, which gives a sane nation the chance to come in and take over,” Chieng added.

“Ronny, what are you saying?” a confused Lydic questioned Chieng.

That’s when he pulled out his phone and “called up” Canada to help the northern neighboring country with an inside scoop: the opportunity to act now and grab the U.S. up while no one’s watching.

“Hold on. Sorry, I got to just make a call real quick here,” Chieng said on the call. “Hey, Canada. Hey, what are you doing Saturday? I mean, would you like America to be your 51st state?”

“The Daily Show’s” gag stems from the backlash surrounding the upcoming festivities with many comparing it to celebrations held in Russia and North Korea. The joke is also a nod to Trump’s repeated promises to make Canada the 51st state of America.

The event takes place on Saturday and will also mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and will commemorate Flag Day. Per Politico, the parade is set to feature 6,600 soldiers who will march alongside 25 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and several other military vehicles. The entire day will cost between $25 million and $45 million for taxpayers, per Politico.

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.