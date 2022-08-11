“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper attended yet another political rally to talk to Trump supporters about the state of the country, this time in Wisconsin. While there, he touched on the issues plaguing those voters the most, like the 2020 election fraud conspiracy.

“I’m not going to be a conspiracist or anything like that,” one woman told him. “But, I just watched a movie last week with Robin Williams in it. It was called ‘Man of the Year.’ And guess what? They had election fraud back then. The machines are switching to doing [things] electronically, and they were counting wrong.”

The 2006 film to which she refers stars Williams as a comedian and the host of a news satire program who decides to run for President, and a malfunction with a computerized voting machine gets him elected.

“Is this a documentary?” Klepper asks, to which the woman replies: “No. It’s just a movie.”

Another woman reminded Klepper to watch out for any triangular or circular symbols related to pizza joints, because those are often used for “promoting pedophilia.”

“A triangle would mean a pedophile made that pizza?” he clarifies, to a solid confirmation from the woman.

Klepper also touched on some more recent news, asking a pair of Trump supporters about Biden successfully leading the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. When the women told him they “don’t believe it,” he asked if they thought the news from last week was “made up.”

“Just like bin Laden with Obama,” one of the women tells him. Klepper asks them to “clarify who is still alive,” to which the women promptly assert: John F. Kennedy Jr.

