Upon learning that the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday in relation to classified documents that may have been taken from the White House, Trevor Noah was almost as impressed as he was concerned.

“Honestly, I’m amazed that Trump has time for all of this crime,” the host of “The Daily Show” said during Tuesday night’s episode. “At any moment, Trump’s got a crime that he’s covering up, he’s got a crime that he’s doing now, he’s got a crime that he’s plotting for the future.”

The late night host jokingly compared the former president to another media figure who has an impressive résumé: “He’s like the Steve Harvey, but of crimes. Every day, I’m like, ‘Does he have the same hours in the day as me? He gets so much done!'”

Noah illustrated his point by highlighting several projects on Harvey’s ever-growing list of hosting gigs, including “Miss Universe,” “Family Feud” and “Judge Steve Harvey.”

Noah admitted that the FBI raid against Trump is unprecedented, but reminded his audience that “everything is an anomaly with this man. Why do you think a book from one of his staffers comes out every single week? Because every single person he interacts with is like, ‘Yo, have I got a f–king story for you.'”

While FBI Director Chris Wray was appointed by Trump, President Biden might still find himself in tricky political territory if the Justice Department decides to pursue any charges related to Tuesday’s raid. Noah acknowledged that the “only thing we can do is wait and see how the investigation unfolds.”

“Or, if you’re Fox News, you could freak out right now,” he continued, airing a compilation of clips from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts and correspondents reacting to the news. The media figures had a range of responses, from demanding the defunding of the FBI to calling the raid “some third-world bulls—.”

“First of all, as someone from the third world, maybe leave us out of your s— for once. Huh? How about that?” Noah said. “Every time Americans want to call [out] something in America that’s corrupt, all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, this is third-world bulls—.’ My man, at what point do you realize that it’s happening here? It’s you.”

