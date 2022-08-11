During “The Daily Show” on Wednesday, host Trevor Noah couldn’t ignore the media firestorm that has once again ignited around Donald Trump since he decided to plead the fifth amendment during a scheduled deposition with the New York Attorney General.

Like many others, the late night host pointed out the apparent hypocrisy, considering the twice-impeached former President previously pondered why anyone who is innocent would exercise their right to protect themselves against self-incrimination.

“Yes, Donald, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Noah said, adding that Trump has really gotten himself into some hot water lately. “It’s really amazing how, of all of Trump’s enemies, his worst enemy is just him from the past. That guy is relentless. Present day Trump is probably like, ‘Why won’t this guy just shut up?'”

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump explained that he now understands why someone who is innocent would plead the Fifth, when “all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt.”

“When anyone else pleads the Fifth, Trump says it proves they’re a criminal. But now that Trump is in the hot seat, suddenly he sees it in a different way,” Noah said. “Maybe it’s just because his lawyers explained it to him in a way that he would understand.”

Imitating Trump’s attorney, Noah continued: “‘See sir, it’s like signing an NDA, but with yourself.'” He then mocked Trump, replying: “‘Oh, so I’m the porn star?'”

In other Trump-related news, Noah also pondered what classified documents the FBI might have been looking for during their raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, like nuclear codes, battle plans or “Ivanka’s job description.”

“That was so top secret, even she didn’t know what it was,” Noah joked. “Or even worse, he could have taken the instructions to the White House TV remote. Now Joe Biden has no idea how to change the channels.”

The comedian admitted that he “didn’t think it was that serious of a matter,” but once again Trump’s own prior actions are getting in his way.

“The reason this is the way it is, is because there was once an American president who believed that this crime was so serious, he increased the penalty from one year to five years in prison,” Noah explained. “Who was that president? Donald ‘Just Look at Him Now’ Trump.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.