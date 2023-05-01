The Diplomat, Keri Russell

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in "The Diplomat" (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

‘The Diplomat’ Lands at the Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Charts

by | May 1, 2023 @ 2:32 PM

A new Netflix show on political themes dominated the latest rankings, while “Ghosted” and “Ted Lasso” delivered much-needed wins for Apple TV+

Netflix continues to find success with its investment in American political thrillers. Fresh off its latest hit, “The Night Agent,” the streamer dipped back into its winning formula with “The Diplomat” debuting at No. 1 on the streaming charts in the latest Wrap Report, with three-quarters of its episodes also nabbing spots on the most-watched list. The series delivered a sizable premiere audience of 1.3 million U.S. households within the first several days streaming, according to the report for the week of April 19-25.

The Wrap Report tracks the most-watched programs across linear TV and streaming, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

