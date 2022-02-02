“Maid” star Margaret Qualley is set to lead the cast of a love story for Amazon called “The End of Getting Lost,” and “Normal People” actor Paul Mescal is in talks to star as the male lead.

“The End of Getting Lost” is based on an upcoming novel by Robin Kirman, who also wrote the script. Deniz Gamze Ergüven is directing, and Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly are producing the film through her TeaTime Pictures banner.

The film and book are both described as a dark, cunning love tale set against 1990s Europe in which a young couple claims to be on their honeymoon. But after Qualley’s character suffers a mysterious accident, audiences are brought into a dizzying journey that toggles between past and present, husband and wife, to uncover a portrait of love’s power, as well as its dangers. The pair hops borders across Europe as their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive.

Ergüven is the director of “Mustang,” which received an Oscar nomination in the International Film category, and she’s also the director of the Halle Berry and Daniel Craig film “Kings,” as well as episodes of “Perry Mason,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The First.”

Simon & Schuster will publish “The End of Getting Lost” on February 15. Kirman’s first novel, “Bradstreet Gate,” was published by Crown in 2015 and her TV series, “The Love Wave,” is also in development with Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures and Boatrocker Studios.

