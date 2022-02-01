Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

The long-awaited fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” isn’t the only new thing coming to Amazon Prime Video in February. Below we’ve assembled a full list of every new movie and TV show being added to the streaming service this month, including both Prime Video originals and library titles.

The new season of the Emmy-winning “Maisel” arrives on Feb. 18, the same day the first season of the new animated series “The Legend of Vox Machina” drops. But on Feb. 4, Prime Video will debut the brand new original series “Reacher,” based on author Lee Child’s beloved Jack Reacher book series. The new show stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role, putting a new spin on the character who was previously played by Tom Cruise in two feature films.

In terms of library titles, Feb. 25 sees the addition of the action thriller “The Protégé,” which was released in 2021 and stars Maggie Q as an assassin trying to solve a mystery with a terrific ensemble cast that includes Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson. Other noteworthy library titles coming to Prime Video in February include “Die Hard,” “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection” and the first two seasons of the Comedy Central series “Key & Peele” and “Nathan for You.”

Arriving Feb. 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Arsene Lupin

Bad Girls Club – Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Book Hungry Bears – Season 1

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Civil War Journal – Seasons 1-3

Date With the Angels – Seasons 1-2

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Dusty’s Trail – Season 1

Faster with Finnegan – Season 2

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew – Season 1

Key & Peele – Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Khloe & Lamar – Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Nathan for You – Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Nightwatch – Seasons 1-5

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans

S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

The Sandham Murders – Season 7

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

Workaholics – Seasons 1-7 (2011)

You Again (2010)

Feb. 2

Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

Book of Love (2022)

Phat Tuesdays Season 1

Reacher Season 1

Feb. 11

I Want You Back (2022)

Homestay (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Season 1

Feb. 18

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Season 1

Lov3 (2022)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 1

Feb. 25

The Protégé (2021)