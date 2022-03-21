Tonight’s episode of “The Endgame” brought an earth-shaking revelation for Val Turner: the man who killed her mother is definitely still alive, and he lives in New York. What she does with that information is anyone’s guess, but series stars Ryan Michelle Bathé and Morena Baccarin have some ideas.

Not only does Val (Bathé) know he’s alive, but thanks to Elena Federova (Baccarin), she also knows exactly where Bigby lives. As a “reward” for getting through Elena’s latest puzzle, the criminal mastermind slipped the address into Val’s pocket.

To be clear, Bathé herself would be intrigued by playing out Val’s vengeance. But she thinks that if it hasn’t happened yet, it likely won’t.

“You know, I will say this. I mean, I love the dark side, let’s always play the dark side,” Bathé joked with TheWrap. “I think, in this particular case, I think for Val to go to the dark side would be very difficult because if you’re not going to go to the dark side for the love of your life, then you’re never gonna go to the dark side. You know what I mean?”

Bathé is of course referring to Owen, Val’s husband (potentially her soon-to-be-ex), who she sent to prison herself. She describes their love as “a fairytale” and “really rare.” This week, Val also pieced together — albeit incorrectly, as she’s still missing vital info — that Owen is working with Elena.

“If you’re not going to go to the dark side to save him, then I don’t think there’s really anything that you’d go to the dark side for,” Bathé added. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

For Baccarin, Elena’s intentions in giving Val the address are a bit bigger.

“She doesn’t want to hurt Val. She wants to show that we are more alike, that Elena and Val are more similar,” Baccarin explained to TheWrap. “They both had things taken from them. They’ve had people harm them in irreparable ways, and I think that what she’s showing her is — you know, Elena’s doing this for revenge ultimately. We see the photo that has all of the people that annihilated her family, and she’s showing her, ‘This happened to you too, and you have a chance to get revenge. What will you do about it?'”

She continued, “And whether [Val] follows through with it or not? I think she has an idea of what Val will do. But of course, Val is her own person. I think it’s just showing the feelings of what happens. [It] will bring them closer together and bring Val, I think, closer to Elena’s side.”

Really, the similarities between Val and Elena are part of what attracted Baccarin to “The Endgame” in the first place.

“These are women that have gone through so much, and are meeting as opposing forces, but who are realizing that they’re more alike than then maybe Val would like,” she said.