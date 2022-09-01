Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”).

“The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”). The series takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a parable on race, power and love. It follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) and her Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) as they come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Rafe Spall (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Tom Hughes (“A Discovery of Witches”), Toby Jones (“Marvellous”) and Ciarán Hinds (“The Terror”).

All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on Prime Video November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Nordics following its Nov. 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. “The English” will make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival as the series special presentation on Oct. 5.

It is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC, in association with All3Media International who handled international sales. The series is produced by Drama Republic Ltd and Eight Rooks Ltd with creator Blick also serving as executive producer, director and writer. Blunt also serves as executive producer, alongside Greg Brenman (“Peaky Blinders”) for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten (“Killing Eve”) serves as a producer and global distribution is handled by All3Media International.