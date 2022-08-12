Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.

Production for the film is set to begin in Australia this fall with a theatrical release date set for Friday, March 1, 2024.

The “Fall Guy” series starred Lee Majors as a stuntman who did bounty hunter work on the side, utilizing his Hollywood skills. It ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986.

Drew Pearce, who co-wrote “Hobbs & Shaw,” will write the screenplay for “The Fall Guy,” though no other plot details were immediately available.

Gosling and Leitch are also producing the untitled film, as is Guymon Casady through Entertainment 360 and Kelly McCormick at 87North. Geoff Shaevitz and original series creator Glen A. Larson will also executive produce. Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Leitch, a stuntman turned director who got his start as an un-credited director on the original “John Wick,” recently directed the action film “Bullet Train” at Sony starring Brad Pitt.

Blunt is represented by CAA, The Artists Partnership in the U.K. and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Deadline first reported the news