The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Still the No. 1 New Show of 2021, but What’s No. 2?

by | June 18, 2021 @ 11:15 AM

The two shows also rank first and second for the entire 2020-21 TV season
No other new series has equal(ized) CBS’ “The Equalizer” in 2021 ratings, but what is No. 2? Shortly before NBC’s Summer Olympics, it’s only appropriate that we hand out the silver medal to NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

With the benefit of the coveted post-Super Bowl LV time slot, “The Equalizer” launched to more than 20 million live TV viewers in February. Adding in the entirety of Season 1, and counting one week of (mostly) DVR viewing for each episode, the Queen Latifah crime drama averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.07 million total viewers. Backing out just the huge Super Bowl-aided premiere episode, the CBS series averaged a 1.2 rating and 10.61 million total viewers.

