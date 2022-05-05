‘The Equalizer’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at CBS

“The Equalizer” has been renewed for two more seasons at CBS.

The star of the series, Queen Latifah, announced the news herself on CBS “Mornings” Thursday. According to the network, “The Equalizer” was Sunday’s No. 1 scripted series this season.

“’The Equalizer’ continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The success of ‘The Equalizer’ is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

In addition to Queen Latifah, the series also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint.

The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

In addition to her starring role, Queen Latifah also executive produces alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson. Wilson will co-showrun with Adam Glass next season.

Richard Lindheim, who co-created the original “Equalizer” series that ran on CBS for four seasons, is also an executive producer.

“The Equalizer” originally premiered in February of last year. Season 2 is currently airing. The two-season renewal will bring the series through its fourth season.

The CBS drama had also starred Chris Noth as William Bishop. He was in 18 episodes of the series until he was fired in December following multiple sexual assault accusations. He has denied the allegations.