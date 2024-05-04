Light spoilers follow for “The Fall Guy”

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences have been trained to hang around for post-credits scenes in movies (really, whether they’re Marvel films or not) — especially when there might be sequel potential. So, does “The Fall Guy” have a post-credits scene?

The new David Leitch film, now in theaters, tells the story of Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a stunt man who suffers a major injury after a stunt goes wrong. He’s the long-time stunt double for major movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) but, when Ryder goes missing, it’s up to Colt to save his movie.

He’s particularly motivated to do so because Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) is directing the film, and they have some pretty intense history. He wants to impress her and win her back, so he gives every ounce of effort he has.

We won’t spoil anything, but in the end, Colt does solve the mystery of Ryder’s disappearance. And that brings us back to the question at hand: does “The Fall Guy” have a post-credits scene?

No, it does not. But it does have a mid-credits scene! Once again, we won’t spoil it for you, but we will note that said scene doesn’t actually set up a sequel for “The Fall Guy.” It’s just a bit of added comedy, giving audiences one last laugh before they leave the theater.

At this point, it remains unclear if a sequel will happen. “The Fall Guy” is the kind of film where there could be one, but there doesn’t necessarily have to be one. The story is pretty self-contained in its roughly 2-hour runtime

“The Fall Guy” is in theaters everywhere now.