The first trailer for Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” has arrived, and it’s positively brimming with Poe. The limited series is set to premiere all eight episodes on Netflix on Oct. 12.

This first look jumps between several unsettling scenes, from lurking ravens to murderous ladies and seemingly other-worldly creatures. As Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell) curtly reveals that the family will “exhaust our arsenal until the threat’s neutralized,” Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) pours over an active crime scene. Naturally, for Flanagan’s work, it all comes to a head with the appearance of Carla Gugino’s mysterious and skull mask-wearing Verna.

“Roderick Usher, your family is a collection of stunted horrors whose time has come,” Verna warns.

When asked who she is, Verna says, “Consequence. And tonight is consequential.”

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood ), the patriarch of this incredibly wealthy family, even utters Edgar Allen Poe’s most iconic lines: “Nevermore.”

An adaptation of the Poe short story of the same name, “The Fall of the House of Usher” follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, the two “ruthless” forces behind the massive financial empire, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. However, when secrets from this ruling family’s past come back to haunt them, the members of this powerful family will start to fall due to “a mysterious woman from their youth,” according to a press release for the series.

The series’ expansive cast includes several alums from Flanagan’s other projects including Bruce Greenwood (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Carla Gugino (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Carl Lumbly (“Doctor Sleep”), Michael Trucco (“Midnight Mass”), T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Henry Thomas (“Doctor Sleep”), Kyleigh Curran (“Doctor Sleep”), Samantha Sloyan (“Midnight Mass”), Rahul Kohli (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Kate Siegel (“Gerald’s Game”), Sauriyan Sapkota (“The Midnight Club”), Zach Gilford (“Midnight Mass”), Katie Parker (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Aya Furukawa (“The Midnight Club”), Matt Biedel (“Midnight Mass”), Ruth Codd (“The Midnight Club”), Annabeth Gish (“Midnight Mass”), Igby Rigney (“The Midnight Club”) and Robert Longstreet (“The Haunting of Hill House”).

The new series will also include newcomers Mark Hamill (“Star Wars”), Mary McDonnell (“Dances with Wolves,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Paola Nuñez (“Resident Evil”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream,” “Royal Pains”), Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”), Crystal Balint (“Prison Break”) and Daniel Jun (“American Gods”).

Check out the new pictures from the upcoming series below:

The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in episode 103 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. (Photo Credit: Netflix)