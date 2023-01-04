Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow in ‘The Flash’ Final Season

It’s official: Stephen Amell is returning to the final season of “The Flash” as Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow). The CW announced the news Wednesday.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” “The Flash” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of ‘The Flash.'”

Wallace continued: “The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say “thank you” to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

As was previously announced, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy will also reprise their roles as John Diggle/Spartan, Wally West/Kid Flash and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, respectively. They will all share the same episode, Episode 909.

Amell was initially cast as Oliver Queen in 2012, which shot the actor to superstardom by the time “Arrow” came to an end in 2020. It’s unclear how, specifically, Queen will return, considering he was dead when “Arrow” concluded, but there are certainly plenty of possibilities.

The ninth and final season of “The Flash” will debut on The CW Feb. 8, 2023.