‘The Friend’ Trailer Sees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray Deal With a Great Dane-Sized Problem

“The Friend” is almost here.

The drama from directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel opens exclusively in New York on March 28 before its wide release on April 4. And you can watch a brand-new trailer for the Naomi Watts-led film below.

“The Friend,” based on Sigrid Nunez’s 2018 book of the same name, stars Bill Murray as a man who leaves his beloved Great Dane to his friend (Watts). Wouldn’t you know it, she learns more from the dog than the dog could ever learn from her? Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Owen Teague and Carla Gugino also star.

The movie premiered at last year’s Telluride Film Festival and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival. Bleecker Street acquired the North American rights to the film, which tentatively planned an early 2025 release. Now we know the release isn’t quite early 2025 but we’ll still take it.

When the movie premiered, it was warmly reviewed. Our own critic said that the movie “juggles the happy, the sad and the bittersweet while somehow managing not to lose the lightness that has kept it afloat.”

Watts recently paid tribute to David Lynch, who was responsible for an extreme bump in her career thanks to “Mulholland Drive,” writing on Instagram: “Every moment together felt charged with a presence I’ve rarely seen or known. Probably because, yes, he seemed to live in an altered world, one that I feel beyond lucky to have been a small part of. And David invited all to glimpse into that world through his exquisite storytelling, which elevated cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers across the globe.” Talk about a friend!

“The Friend” is in New York on March 28 and everywhere on April 4.