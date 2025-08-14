‘The Gilded Age’ Ends Season 3 on Another Series High With 5 Million Viewers

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 ended with another viewership win for HBO and HBO Max.

Sunday’s episode of the HBO drama series posted another series high for the fifth consecutive week, gathering 5 million viewers across platforms in its first 3 days of availability, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery. The finale caps off a season of growth for “The Gilded Age,” with viewership for the finale up 88% from the Season 3 premiere, which brought in 2.7 million viewers.

Overall, viewership for Season 3 is pacing 30% ahead of Season 2, and catch-up viewing for the week before the Season 3 finale was 70% higher than Season 2’s pre-finale week.

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 has also been buzzy on social media, with conversations on social seeing a 185% uptick from last season and Season 3 doubling the number of engagements on owned posts compared to last season. The show’s Instagram and Facebook accounts grew by 188% season-over-season — twice the growth compared to Season 1 to Season 2.

The Season 3 finale gave viewers plenty of twists and relationship dynamic changes ahead of its long hiatus before its already-ordered Season 4. George Russell (Morgan Spector) survived a gunshot wound thanks to treatment from Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), who was in the neighborhood to speak to Peggy (Denée Benton) about her past.

The couple seemed to be on the outs, but William eventually came around and proposed to Peggy in front of all the guests at a ball in Newport. At a different ball, Bertha got to triumphantly cement her place atop the societal food chain once she convinced Mrs. Astor to end the ban on divorced women. The episode also reunited Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson), while leaving the future of Bertha and George’s marriage up in the air.

But there’s at least one happy couple in Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) and Hector (Ben Lamb), who ended the season learning the news she has a baby on the way.

“The Gilded Age” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on HBO Max.