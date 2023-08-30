“The Golden Bachelor” is almost here, and we’re finally getting a look at the lucky senior women dating Gerry Turner, the franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor.”

After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness in 2017, the 71-year-old retired restaurateur is ready to find love again. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Gerry revealed that he is looking for a partner who is “high energy,” and mentioned pickleball and golf as potential hobbies in which he could see his future wife partaking.

Thankfully, pickleball is definitely a common interest among the ladies courting Gerry, alongside traveling and spending time with their families.

Keep reading to get the first look at the 22 women vying for Gerry’s heart:

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Anna ABC/Ricky Middlesworth April ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Christina ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Edith ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Ellen ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Faith ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Jeanie ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Joan ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Kathy ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Leslie ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Maria ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Marina ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Nancy ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Natascha ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Pamela ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Patty ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Peggy ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Renee ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Sandra ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Susan ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Sylvia ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Theresa

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.