‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet the Senior Women Dating Gerry Turner

The ABC reality show will host 22 ladies as they court the first Golden Bachelor

“The Golden Bachelor” is almost here, and we’re finally getting a look at the lucky senior women dating Gerry Turner, the franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor.”

After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness in 2017, the 71-year-old retired restaurateur is ready to find love again. In an interview with  “Good Morning America,” Gerry revealed that he is looking for a partner who is “high energy,” and mentioned pickleball and golf as potential hobbies in which he could see his future wife partaking.

Thankfully, pickleball is definitely a common interest among the ladies courting Gerry, alongside traveling and spending time with their families.

Keep reading to get the first look at the 22 women vying for Gerry’s heart:

The-Golden-Bachelor-Anna
Anna

The-Golden-Bachelor-April
April

The-Golden-Bachelor-Christina
Christina

The-Golden-Bachelor-Edith
Edith

The-Golden-Bachelor-Ellen
Ellen

The-Golden-Bachelor-Faith
Faith

The-Golden-Bachelor-Jeanie
Jeanie

The-Golden-Bachelor-Joan
Joan

The-Golden-Bachelor-Kathy
Kathy

The-Golden-Bachelor-Leslie
Leslie

The-Golden-Bachelor-Maria
Maria

The-Golden-Bachelor-Marina
Marina

The-Golden-Bachelor-Nancy
Nancy

The-Golden-Bachelor-Natascha
Natascha

The-Golden-Bachelor-Pamela
Pamela

The-Golden-Bachelor-Patty
Patty

The-Golden-Bachelor-Peggy
Peggy

The-Golden-Bachelor-Renee
Renee

The-Golden-Bachelor-Sandra
Sandra

The-Golden-Bachelor-Susan
Susan

The-Golden-Bachelor-Sylvia
Sylvia

The-Golden-Bachelor-Theresa
Theresa

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

