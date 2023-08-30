“The Golden Bachelor” is almost here, and we’re finally getting a look at the lucky senior women dating Gerry Turner, the franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor.”
After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness in 2017, the 71-year-old retired restaurateur is ready to find love again. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Gerry revealed that he is looking for a partner who is “high energy,” and mentioned pickleball and golf as potential hobbies in which he could see his future wife partaking.
Thankfully, pickleball is definitely a common interest among the ladies courting Gerry, alongside traveling and spending time with their families.
Keep reading to get the first look at the 22 women vying for Gerry’s heart:
Anna
April
Christina
Edith
Ellen
Faith
Jeanie
Joan
Kathy
Leslie
Maria
Marina
Nancy
Natascha
Pamela
Patty
Peggy
Renee
Sandra
Susan
Sylvia
Theresa
“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.