‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: Meet the 23 Senior Women Dating Mel Owens

ABC has unveiled the cast for “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2, introducing the 23 senior women who will date the second ever “Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens.
As is fitting for former NFL player Owens, a handful of the women on the dating show have some background in sports, including Carol, the family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Golden Bachelor” fans might recognize one contestant, Andra, as the twin sister of alum Sandra Mason, who dated Gerry Turner on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor.”
The women range from 58-years-old to 77, in line with the contestants from previous seasons of “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette,” but don’t align with Owens’ previous comments that he would cut any women over 60 from his dating pool. Owens has since said his comments were “insensitive.”
See below for the full list of 23 women who will star in “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 when it returns Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Amy
Short Hills, New Jersey
Full-Time Mom, 63
Alexandra
Miami, Florida
Luxury Yacht Sales Representative, 67
Carla
Los Angeles, California
Former Model, 62
Andra
Los Angeles, California
Retired Federal Worker, 77
Carol
Villa Park, California
Family Manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman, 63
Cheryl
Englewood, Colorado
Retired from the IRS, 66
Lily
Pacific Palisades, California
Retired Elementary School Teacher, 72
Gerri
Rockville, Maryland
Home Care Agency CEO, 64
Diane
Wasilla, Alaska
Librarian, 71
Debbie
Denver, Colorado
Fitness Professional, 65
Cindy
Austin, Texas
Retired Biomedical Engineer, 60
Lisa
Marion, Ohio
State Park Employee, 66
Maia
Malibu, California
College Sports Consultant, 58
Monica P.
Birmingham, Alabama
Cosmetic Dentist, 60
Monica B.
Huntsville, Alabama
Flight Attendant, 62
Mylene
Las Vegas, Nevada
Casino VIP Host, 61
Nicolle
Miami Beach, Florida
Yoga Instructor, 64
Peg
Las Vegas, Nevada
Retired Firefighter and Bomb Tech, 62
Robin
Napa Valley, California
Wealth Advisor/Vineyard Owner, 63
Roxanne
Austin, Texas
Longevity Nurse, 62
Susie
Del Mar, California
Realtor, 62
Terri
Houston, Texas
Cosmetic Dentist, 71
Tracy
Lafayette, Lousianna
Interior Designer, 62