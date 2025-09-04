‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: Meet the 23 Senior Women Dating Mel Owens

ABC has unveiled the cast for “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2, introducing the 23 senior women who will date the second ever “Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens.

As is fitting for former NFL player Owens, a handful of the women on the dating show have some background in sports, including Carol, the family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Golden Bachelor” fans might recognize one contestant, Andra, as the twin sister of alum Sandra Mason, who dated Gerry Turner on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

The women range from 58-years-old to 77, in line with the contestants from previous seasons of “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette,” but don’t align with Owens’ previous comments that he would cut any women over 60 from his dating pool. Owens has since said his comments were “insensitive.”

See below for the full list of 23 women who will star in “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 when it returns Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.