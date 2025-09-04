‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: Meet the 23 Senior Women Dating Mel Owens

Fans might recognize the twin of another “Golden Bachelor” alum

ABC unveiled the 23 women dating Mel Owens on "The Golden Bachelor" (Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

ABC has unveiled the cast for “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2, introducing the 23 senior women who will date the second ever “Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens.

As is fitting for former NFL player Owens, a handful of the women on the dating show have some background in sports, including Carol, the family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Golden Bachelor” fans might recognize one contestant, Andra, as the twin sister of alum Sandra Mason, who dated Gerry Turner on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

The women range from 58-years-old to 77, in line with the contestants from previous seasons of “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette,” but don’t align with Owens’ previous comments that he would cut any women over 60 from his dating pool. Owens has since said his comments were “insensitive.”

See below for the full list of 23 women who will star in “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 when it returns Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Amy

Short Hills, New Jersey

Full-Time Mom, 63

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Alexandra 

Miami, Florida

Luxury Yacht Sales Representative, 67

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Carla 

Los Angeles, California 

Former Model, 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Andra

Los Angeles, California

Retired Federal Worker, 77

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Carol

Villa Park, California

Family Manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman, 63

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Cheryl

Englewood, Colorado 

Retired from the IRS, 66

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Lily 

Pacific Palisades, California  

Retired Elementary School Teacher, 72

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Gerri 

Rockville, Maryland 

Home Care Agency CEO, 64

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Diane 

Wasilla, Alaska

Librarian, 71

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Debbie 

Denver, Colorado  

Fitness Professional, 65

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Cindy 

Austin, Texas

Retired Biomedical Engineer, 60

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Lisa 

Marion, Ohio 

State Park Employee, 66 

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Maia 

Malibu, California  

College Sports Consultant, 58

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Monica P. 

Birmingham, Alabama 

Cosmetic Dentist, 60

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Monica B. 

Huntsville, Alabama

Flight Attendant, 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Mylene 

Las Vegas, Nevada 

Casino VIP Host, 61

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Nicolle 

Miami Beach, Florida

Yoga Instructor, 64

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Peg 

Las Vegas, Nevada

Retired Firefighter and Bomb Tech, 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Robin

Napa Valley, California

Wealth Advisor/Vineyard Owner, 63

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Roxanne 

Austin, Texas 

Longevity Nurse, 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Susie 

Del Mar, California

Realtor, 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Terri 

Houston, Texas 

Cosmetic Dentist, 71

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Tracy 

Lafayette, Lousianna

Interior Designer, 62

