‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season 2: Who Got Mel Owens’ Final Rose?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 Episode 8.

“The Golden Bachelor” kicked off the final chapter of Mel Owens’ journey for love with a surprising exit.

After Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, who remained in the running for Owens’ final rose alongside Peg Munson, felt some uncertainty on Owens’ end, her mind was made up when he said he didn’t see a proposal happening, and said he might need two years to make a commitment like marriage. “I want my guy to feel like he got struck by lightning and can’t live without me,” Cullers said.

Cullers told Owens she didn’t want to “free fall,” telling him “it’s not what I want, and that’s really hard for me to say, you’re as good as they get.” She asked Owens to walk her out and told him “you’re a great man, Mel Owens,” as they hugged.

Following Cullers’ exit, Owens spoke with host Jesse Palmer and revealed that he was surprised she left the journey early, pointing to his previous football advice to his sons, telling them a game isn’t over until it’s over. Palmer noted that Cullers is still around if he wanted to speak to her again, though Cullers revealed during “After the Final Rose” that he did not come find her, and she didn’t want him to.

“I don’t think I need to convince a man to love me,” Cullers said.

Following Cullers’ departure, Owens paid a visit to Munson and told her what happened and that Cullers decided to leave prior to the overnight portion of the date, but reassured her that he still wanted to continue the journey with her.

Next up, Munson met Owens’ two sons and his friend, Diane, and things went swimmingly. The pair met the next day at the picturesque altar, and Owens shared his commitment to Munson with an engagement ring, which was accepted by Munson.

“I trusted you, and you trusted me, and you told me you had confidence in me that I’d make the right choice, and here you are,” Owens said. “I have a ring, and this represents our commitment to love, to give us time to figure out together what our future holds.”

Once the pair joined Palmer on “After the Final Rose,” it was clear the piece of jewelry wasn’t necessarily an engagement ring, but more so a commitment to each other. The pair said they were both in love with each other.

All episodes of “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.