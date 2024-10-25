‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Joan Lands in Tahiti ‘Paradise’ Before Fantasy Suites | Exclusive Video

“The Golden Bachelorette” is headed to Tahiti as Joan Vassos nears a potential engagement.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Vassos travels from Los Angeles to Tahiti as she prepares to embark on the final weeks of the ABC reality dating show, starting with fantasy suite dates in “paradise.”

“This week is overnights are we are leaving L.A. to the islands of Tahiti,” Vassos said in the clip as she travels across the clear, blue ocean. “I am so happy … it’s indescribable.”

“Right now I have three guys left: Pascal, Guy and Chock,” she said. “My biggest hope is that my heart and my head come together and that [in] a couple weeks, this ends with an engagement.”

The overnight dates comes a week after Vassos visited the hometowns and met the families of her final four suitors, before ultimately sending Jordan home. After the hometown dates, Vassos had grouped together Chock and Guy as committed, whereas she viewed Pascal and Jordan as noncommittal.

Also sent home a week prior to hometown dates was Bachelor Nation favorite Mark Anderson, the father of Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to former “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei on his season of “The Bachelor.” Despite having an enjoyable one-on-one date with Anderson, Vassos arrived at the Bachelor mansion the next morning to tell Anderson something felt off about their connection, and ultimately, send him home.

Frontrunner Chock nearly left “The Golden Bachelorette” after getting news that his mother had passed away, but he instead left the show for a couple days before returning during the cocktail party.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Golden Bachelorette” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.