Dr. Shaun Murphy is prepping for surgery one last time on “The Good Doctor.”

The ABC medical drama, which chronicled the obstacles, triumphs and milestones Murphy and his colleagues face in the medical world, is executive produced by star Freddie Highmore and co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman alongside Erin Gunn, Daniel Day Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee. “The Good Doctor” hails from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

Read on for everything you need to know about the farewell season.

When does “The Good Doctor” Season 7 Premiere?

“The Good Doctor” Season 7 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The episode follows Shaun and Lea as they adjust to parenthood and debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve. Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart.

What time does “The Good Doctor” Season 7 come on ABC?

New episodes premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC every Tuesday. The episodes will also be available on next day on Hulu.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Good Doctor” Season 7 will have a total of 10 episodes. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : Feb. 20

: Feb. 20 Episode 2 : Feb. 27

: Feb. 27 Episode 3: March 5

March 5 Episode 4: March 11

March 11 Episode 5: March 18

March 18 Episode 6: March 25

March 25 Episode 7: April 1

April 1 Episode 8: April 8

April 8 Episode 9: April 15

April 15 Episode 10: April 22

Who is in the cast of “The Good Doctor” Season 7?

In addition to Highmore, the final season stars Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson. Hill Harper, who portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews, previously exited the show to focus on his U.S. Senate campaign.

Kayla Cromer and Wavyy Jonez also join in the recurring roles of Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis and Dominick “Dom” Hubank, respectively. The pair are described as third-year medical students on their first rotation, “eager to learn, but raw and untested in the fast-paced world of St. Bonaventure’s Hospital.”

Watch the teaser