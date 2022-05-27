‘The Good Fight’ to End With Season 6

“The Good Fight,” a spinoff of “The Good Wife,” will conclude with its upcoming sixth season, Paramount+ announced Friday.

“We’ve LOVED fighting ‘The Good Fight’ these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers, and crew has been a blessing,” creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”

The upcoming final season will see Diane (Baranski) feel like she’s going crazy as she struggles with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war, per a logline from the streaming service.

“It’s been an extraordinary run we’ve had, from ‘The Good Wife’ to ‘The Good Fight.’ 13 years of the King’s brilliant writing, magnificent acting troupes led by Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski, and massive support and partnership with CBS and Paramount+,” executive producer Ridley Scott said in a statement. “In this day and age, where long runs are more the exception than the norm and where discerning audiences have so much choice for quality content, the success and longevity of these series are a testament to how excellent both shows were. Dave Zucker and I, and the entire team at Scott Free Television could not be more grateful for this experience.”

CBS Studios president David Stapf praised the Kings for pushing “creative boundaries” with the show.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, ‘The Good Fight’ has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our Studio,” Stapf said in a statement. “Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, ‘The Good Wife,”’ which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series. It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation’s mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically. Their story was further elevated by the brilliant acting talents of Christine, Audra, Sarah, Michael, Nyambi, Charmaine and an amazing roster of regular and guest actors during its run. Woven together, this amazing collection of creative talent has presented a series that is admired by critics, peers and a growing global audience. We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable.”

The Kings co-created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold and Christine Baranski also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season 6, which is currently in production in New York City, is set to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 8.