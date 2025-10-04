‘The Great North’ Canceled at Fox After 5 Seasons

“The Great North” is coming to an end.

Fox has canceled the adult animated comedy series after five seasons, the network announced Friday. The news comes less than a month after “The Great North” aired its Season 5 finale, titled “It’s a Beef-Derful Life,” on Sept. 14, which will now serve as its series finale.

“We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into ‘The Great North,’” Fox TV Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons ‘The Great North’ brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup.”

The news comes months after Fox granted major commitments to adult animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers” and returning series “American Dad!,” with the network renewing all four series for four additional seasons.

First launching in 2021, “The Great North” follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall, per the official logline.

In addition to Offerman and Slate, “The Great North” also features a guest cast including Will Forte as Judy’s older brother, Wolf, Dulcé Sloan as Wolf’s wife, Honeybee, Paul Rust as middle brother Ham, Aparna Nancherla as little brother Moon, Megan Mullally as Judy’s boss, Alyson, as Alanis Morissette, who voices herself as Judy’s imaginary friend.

“Bob’s Burgers” executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis (“Regular Show”) created and wrote the show, with the Molyneux sisters serving as executive producers and showrunners while “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard also executive produces. “The Great North” is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.