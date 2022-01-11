‘The Great’ Renewed by Hulu for Season 3

Great news, fans of historical — and hysterical — fiction: Hulu has renewed “The Great” for a 10-episode Season 3. The news came about as part of Disney General Entertainment’s TCA (Television Critics Association) Winter Press Tour.

Season 2 of “The Great” premiered on Hulu on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. It is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% score. Pretty “great” (the audience has it at 87%, which is nothing to sneeze at either).

The series is currently nominated for three Critics’ Choice Awards.

On “The Great” Season 2, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be, Hulu’s description reads. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

There’s more: Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

See if “The Great” is a show for you via this Season 2 trailer.

In addition to Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

“The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The series is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Catch up on the first two seasons of “The Great” on Hulu.