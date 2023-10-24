‘The Guest List’ Limited Series in the Works at Hulu

A television adaptation of Lucy Foley’s best-selling novel “The Guest List” is in development at Hulu from “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Tiny Beautiful Things” creator Liz Tigelaar.

“On a remote island off a rugged coast, guests attend a dazzling celebrity wedding. But with a storm brewing, the picture perfect affair darkens as the guests and their shared histories dangerously collide — and then the lights go out. And a body is found,” the logline states. “As old secrets are brought to the surface, and the mysteries swirl — the question remains, who among these people deserved to die? And who had something to kill for?”



Tigelaar, who will serve as the eight-to-10 episode limited series’ writer and showrunner, will executive produce alongside Foley, Stacey Silverman and Best Day Ever Productions.

Tigelaar, Silverman and Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature, with several projects in development.

On the feature side, Tigelaar is writing an adaptation of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” for Netflix. Best Day Ever is producing the upcoming Hulu series “Under the Bridge,” based on the book of the same name — it stars Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone and Tigelaar and Silverman serve as executive producers.

Tigelaar and Best Day Ever are represented by UTA and Wendy Kirk at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Foley is represented by UTA and Cathryn Summerhayes at Curtis Brown.