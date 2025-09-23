Hulu’s ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’ Remake Trailer Reminds You How Hard It Is to Find a Good Nanny

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” is rocking once more.

A remake of the 1992 thriller is headed to Hulu on Oct. 22, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe taking over for the roles originally played by Annabella Sciorra and Rebecca De Mornay.

And, ahead of its debut on Hulu, we have the brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr and Riki Lindhome also star in this updated version.

Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera — whose debut horror feature, “Huesera: The Bone Woman,” made a splash at the Tribeca Festival in 2022 after winning both the Best New Narrative Director and Nora Ephron awards — helmed this new iteration of the famed thriller. Cervera has stayed within her wheelhouse, clearly.

For those who may not know, the original film caused a stir after tackling some pretty thorny themes, including revenge, psychological manipulation and trust. The movie told the story of a vengeful nanny who sought to destroy her female employer, and steal her family in the process.

This movie was particularly shocking for 1992, especially since it was released by a Disney subsidiary, Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Still, the bold concept didn’t deter moviegoers, as it made a whopping $140 million at the box office on a budget of just $11.9 million. In fact, the big turn out was propelled largely by word-of-mouth.

Can this new one be just as much of a sensation on streaming? Only one way to find out.

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” hits Hulu on Oct. 22.