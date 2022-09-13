What Time Does ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Come Out on Hulu?

The wait is finally almost over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returns in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
Season 5 also promises a new battle between June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), as June’s former captor relishes in her miracle pregnancy while processing the death of her husband and navigating the increasingly complicated international politics of Gilead.
There’s a lot to look forward to, so if you’re eager to know exactly when you can see new episodes, we’ve assembled a handy guide to the Season 5 release schedule and what time new episodes air.
When Does “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Premiere
Hulu premiered the first two episodes of Season 5 at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” will return on streaming Tuesday, Sept. 13/ Wednesday, Sept. 14, depending on what time zone you’re in.
What Time Does “The Handmaid’s Tale” Come Out on Hulu?
New episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 will debut on Hulu at approximately 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Tuesday nights (or very early Wednesday morning if you’re on the east coast).
Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?
The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will arrive on the Season 5 premiere date. However, the rest of the episodes will debut one at a time, released on a weekly basis.
Here’s the full Season 5 release schedule:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, September 14
- Episode 2: Wednesday, September 14
- Episode 3: Wednesday, September 21
- Episode 4: Wednesday, September 28
- Episode 5: Wednesday, October 5
- Episode 6: Wednesday, October 12
- Episode 7: Wednesday, October 19
- Episode 8: Wednesday, October 26
- Episode 9: Wednesday, November 2
- Episode 10: Wednesday, November 9
Who Is in the Season 5 Cast?
Season 5 sees most of the series’ large ensemble return as the story continues to expand beyond Gilead’s borders. There is one notable exception, however, and it’s a big one: Alexis Bledel, aka Emily, stepped away from the fifth season for personal reasons. Of course, after the shocking Season 4 finale, don’t expect to see much of Commander Fred either, though Fiennes does make appearances in flashbacks.
As for stars that are returning, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 cast includes:
- Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
- Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford
- Madeline Brewer as Janine
- Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
- O-T Fagbenle as Luke
- Max Minghella as Nick
- Samira Wiley as Moira
- Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence
- Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello
- McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes
Is Season 5 the Last Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”?
Far from it! “The Handmaid’s Tale” has already been renewed for a sixth and final season, but that’s not all. The world of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will continue in a new sequel series, “The Testaments,” which Hulu is actively developing.
Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name was released three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” and picks up the story of Gilead years later, following the future tales of several familiar characters.
“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller in the Season 6 announcement. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”