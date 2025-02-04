‘The Hunting Party’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

NBC‘s new procedural thriller “The Hunting Party” is back for its regular release schedule — but the wait for the next episode isn’t quite over. Starring Melissa Roxburgh (“Manifest”) and Nick Wechsler (“Revenge”), the series assembles a team of investigators to track down the most dangerous serial killers in the country after they escape from “The Pit,” a secret prison that is definitely not supposed to exist. Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia also star.

The series got an early launch after an NFL playoff game and has been able to stream for a couple of weeks, so if you are wondering when you can watch new episodes of “The Hunting Party,” here is a handy guide.

When Did “The Hunting Party” Premiere?

The series was originally scheduled to premiere on Monday, Feb. 3 before it got an early debut time after the NFL divisional playoff game at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 — but that’s not going to be the series’ go-to schedule for the rest of the season.

The pilot episode, titled “Richard Harris,” will have an encore screening in the show’s standard timeslot on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, after a new episode of “The Voice.”

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

New episodes will debut in the regular timeslot, Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Episode 2 will debut on Monday, Feb. 10.

Where Is “The Hunting Party” Streaming?

New episodes of “The Hunting Party” will air first Mondays on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock next day on Tuesdays.

Watch the Opening Scene

Not sure if you’re sold on a new police procedural? You can check out the first few minutes of “The Hunting Party” below.