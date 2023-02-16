ABC has added Augustus Prew to “The Hurt Unit” pilot’s cast, the network confirmed to TheWrap.

Prew will play Gus, a member of the HURT Unit team who weighs his aspiration to become a surgeon after recently being accepted into medical school with the high stakes job. As his job throws him into the depths of peril, Gus must decide if he truly wants to continue this line of work for the rest of his life.

The news comes just a day after “Gotham” actor Ben McKenzie was announced to star in the pilot as as Danny, a surgeon whose heroic yet perilous risk-taking tendencies tend to come with some serious consequences.

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: “‘The Hurt Unit’ is a cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

Matt Lopez and John Glenn are set to serve as writers and executive producers of the ABC Signature pilot while Marc Webb will serve as executive producer and director.

Prew, who currently plays opposite Helena Bonham Carter in Russel T Davies’ “Nolly,” can be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of The Rings,” Apple +’s “The Morning Show,” CBS’ “Pure Genius,” HBO’s “Mamma Dallas” and Fox’s “Prison Break.” He will also be featured in upcoming films including “Players” and “Dear David.”

Prew is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.