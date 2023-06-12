In order to film Jocelyn’s big music video scene, Lily-Rose Depp had to spend “almost” four hours in hair. “The Idol” team revealed all the work Depp had to do to prepare for Episode 2 of the controversial HBO drama.

“Lily sat for almost four hours while all of those extensions were glued into her head because she had to dance for days,” Christopher Fulton, the head of the hair department, said in HBO’s recurring inside-the-episode segment, which you can watch above.

Most of “Double Fantasy” revolves around Jocelyn’s (Depp) latest music video. A routine performance turns into a high stakes battle for Jocelyn’s career as the directors, crew and managers surrounding her gauge whether she’s emotionally stable enough to keep performing. By the scene’s end, Jocelyn pushes herself far past her limits. Her feet and thighs are covered in blood and Jocelyn finishes the day nearly delusional, repeatedly calling out for her late mom. Later the series reveals that the music video is never released.

In order to prepare for the character, Depp had to take singing, dancing and piano lessons. “It felt very immersive to shoot that music video,” Depp said. “It felt like we were doing a play, almost.”

HBO’s latest Sunday night hit may be among one of its most controversial series of all time. Created by “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson in addition to Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, the drama follows a pop star who canceled her tour following a mental breakdown. Desperate to regain her status as one of the world’s sexiest celebrities, she starts a complicated sexual relationship with Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and modern day cult leader.

The drama first debuted at Cannes to divisive reviews, one of which called the drama “a Pornhub-homepage odyssey.” But even before its first premiere, “The Idol” has been under fire. Amy Seimetz was originally signed on to direct and executive produce before she was replaced by Levinson — a switch that resulted in significant reshoots. Months before its premiere, the series was the subject of a scathing Rolling Stone expose that called the drama “torture porn.” Last week’s debut secured 913,000 viewers.