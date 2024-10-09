‘The Irrational’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Jesse L. Martin (“Rent,” “The Flash”) confronts the wild, senseless wonders of human behavior while solving crimes in “The Irrational,” and after a big cliffhanger finale, the NBC series is finally back for Season 2.

Martin stars as Alec Mercer, a professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to complex criminal investigations, closing cases with the help of his signature social experiments. Crime is anything but rational, and “The Irrational” Season 2 promises new mysteries, including why someone would abandon a commercial ship they just hijacked, why someone would abduct an abduction specialist and why a pop star would murder her biggest fan.

“The Irrational” also stars Maahra Hill (“Delilah”), Travina Springer (“Ms. Marvel”), Molly Kunz (“The Wolf and the Lion”) and Arash DeMaxi (“Partner Track”). Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch Season 2.

When Does “The Irrational” Season 2 Premiere?

“The Irrational” returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Season 2 premiere date was originally set for Oct. 1, but NBC decided to push it back a week due to the vice presidential debate.

What Time do New Episodes Air?

“The Irrational” Season 2 will air on Tuesdays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

When and Where Is “The Irrational” Season 2 Streaming?

You can watch new “The Irrational” episodes streaming on Peacock on Wednesdays, the day after they air on NBC.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer and Season 1 Recap