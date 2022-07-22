Friends and notable journalists look back on the life and legacy of the late Ivana Trump in an exclusive sneak peek at ABC News Studios’ “The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife.”

The one-hour special, which begins streaming Friday night only on Hulu, features the mother and businesswoman’s longtime friends, including Nikki Haskell and designer Dennis Basso, discussing her popularity and eye for branding that impacted the Trump empire.

“She was the Kardashians before there were Kardashians. She was Kris Jenner,” one friend notes in the doc, calling Ivana the “first influencer.”

The special will feature interviews with George Wayne, journalist and former columnist at Vanity Fair, Linda Stasi journalist, author and former columnist at New York Daily News, New York Post and Newsday, and New York Post columnist Cindy Adams.

Here’s the logline from ABC News Studios about the special: “With contemporary voices and archival footage and interviews, the one-hour special weaves a robust narrative of the life and legacy of Ivana Trump – the mother, businesswoman and glamour queen whose eye for branding and design helped Donald Trump build an empire.”

The show will also look back at Ivana’s divorce from Donald Trump, “and how Ivana would go on to reinvent herself in its aftermath. A mother, an immigrant, a woman behind the man — the documentary explores the universal qualities of a life full of excess, success and hardship,” per ABC Studios.

Ivana Trump, mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, died earlier this month at 73 following “blunt impact injuries” to the torso, a New York City medical examiner said. Her death was ruled accidental.