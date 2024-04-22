“The Jinx” is back. HBO and filmmaker Andrew Jarecki have returned with a sequel to the jaw-dropping true crime docuseries that concluded in shocking fashion, when subject Robert Durst was caught on a hot mic confessing to the murders the documentary had been chronicling. Durst was subsequently arrested and put on trial, then died in 2022, so “The Jinx – Part Two” picks up where the story left off and covers Durst’s murder trial with access to his phone calls from jail.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “The Jinx – Part Two.”

When does “The Jinx – Part Two” come out?

The docuseries premieres on Sunday, April 21 on HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Is “The Jinx 2” streaming?

Yes, new episodes will stream on Max at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Jinx – Part Two” is following a weekly release schedule, and will consist of six episodes in total. Here’s the full rundown:

Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? – April 21

Chapter 8: Friendships Die Hard – April 28

Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official – May 5

Chapter 10: The Unluckiest Man in the World – May 12

Chapter 11 – May 19

Chapter 12 – May 26 (finale)

What is “The Jinx – Part Two” about?

According to the official synopsis, the sequel series picks up where the first show left off in 2015.

“Just hours before that last episode aired, Durst was arrested for the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles. ‘The Jinx – Part Two’ meticulously chronicles the continued investigation over the next eight years as Durst awaited and sat trial, uncovering new information and following the prosecutor’s case as it unfolded. The series brings to light material including interviews with Durst associates who had never before come forward, phone calls Durst made from jail to his friends, family, and lawyers, and video footage from the interrogation room where prosecutors interviewed him after his arrest. The series also features candid interviews with both prosecution and defense lawyers, as well as interviews with jurors and the trial judge.

With unparalleled access to the key players in the murder trial, and with pinpoint precision and clarity, ‘The Jinx – Part Two’ continues to excavate the world of a killer who managed to evade justice for over three decades.”

Who’s involved in “The Jinx 2?”

Durst is dead so he is not in this new docuseries as an interview participant, as far as we know. But “The Jinx -Part Two” is directed by Andrew Jarecki, who also directed the first series, and other participants are as follows.

Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles, John Lewin and Habib Balian; Durst’s defense team led by Dick DeGuerin, who had helped Durst get acquitted in his 2003 Galveston murder trial, and celebrity lawyer David Chesnoff; journalists Charles Bagli, who has covered Durst for the New York Times, and Lisa DiPaulo who reported on Susan Berman’s murder for New York Magazine; Judge Susan Criss, who presided over the Galveston murder trial; Judge Mark Windham, who presided over the Susan Berman murder trial; jury members; and friends and associates of Durst and of his victims Susan Berman and his first wife, Kathie Durst.

Watch the trailer