‘The Joe Schmo Show’ 20-Year Reboot Ordered at TBS (Video)

Warner Bros. Discovery announced as part of its upfronts Wednesday that a reboot order of “The Joe Schmo Show” is a go at TBS for 2024. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

Reality TV has come a long way since 2003 when the original “Joe Schmo Show” was watched by more than 44 million viewers. Now to be hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley, the 20-year reboot’s show within a show will take aim at the absurdity of reality TV by making a regular guy believe he is competing on a reality show, when he is, in fact, surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians.

“When The Joe Schmo Show launched 20 years ago, it was ahead of its time,” Jason

Sarlanis, linear and streaming president of Turner Networks, Investigation Discovery and HLN said in a statement. “In rebooting this classic for a modern, savvy audience, it gives us the opportunity to comment on the often absurd and hilarious tropes of reality television in ways our viewers will love.”

MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly on the Wall produced “The Joe Schmo Show” for TBS with

original creators, Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool).

The project was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

