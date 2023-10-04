‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Sets Season 5 Launch Date After New York Relocation

The daytime talk show finds its new home in the same studio used by David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon

Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has secured an October premiere date for its fifth season following its cross-country move to New York City.

The daytime talk show will debut its new installment beginning Monday, Oct. 16, with production starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at NBC Studios at 30 Rock, which serves as the home of fellow NBC productions, including “Today,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Saturday Night Live.”

First announced in May, the move to New York transforms Studio 6A, the former home of late-night series hosted by Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien, for Clarkson’s talker. The newly finished setup can hold 200 audience members, and features a prominent platform for Clarkson’s house band, Y’All, which is led by music director Jason Halbert.

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock,” Clarkson said. “There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

While the show was primarily produced at Universal Studios Hollywood prior to the move, the talk show filmed the premieres for its third and fourth seasons in New York.

“We launched the past two season premieres in New York with great success,” said Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCUniversal Entertainment’s Syndication Studios and E! News. “When the opportunity to bring the show under the same roof as ‘Today,’ Seth, Jimmy and ‘SNL’ presented itself, we felt it was the perfect way to re-energize the show going into the fifth season.”

The series, which has already been renewed through Season 6 in 2025, currently averages about 1.3 million daily viewers.

“We can’t wait to welcome a vibrant audience to join us in studio,” showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda said in a statement. “There will be lots of surprises and plenty of giveaways. Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more ‘Songs & Stories’ episodes with artists such as P!NK, Garth Brooks and Chris Martin. We’ll also do our signature ‘Good Neighbor’ segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”  

