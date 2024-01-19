Music plays a pivotal role in “The Kitchen,” Netflix’s somber new dystopian drama, which comes with some unexpected star power — both in front of and behind the camera. Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya makes his feature filmmaking debut on the project, which he co-directed with Kibwe Tavares and co-wrote with Joe Murtagh.

Starring Kane Robinson (the British rapper and actor better known as Kano) and famed footballer Ian Wright alongside standout newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman, the film takes place in a near-future London, when the nightmare of gentrification has escalated to the point that social housing is eliminated. The residents of a neighborhood called “The Kitchen” resist, refusing to abandon their homes and communities, no matter how violent government forces grow in their pursuit of claiming the property.

And their community is held together in no small part by the passion and preachings of a neighborhood DJ, Lord Kitchener (played by Wright). In that sense, the film’s soundtrack often represents the texture and heart of the community at the center of the film, and “The Kitchen’s” eclectic soundtrack ranges decades and countries, from dance pop to gospel to Afro-beat legend Fela Kuti.

“I think we was really inspired by Do the Right Thing actually, and inspired by La Haine, and inspired by City of God, a lot of these seminal city films,” Kaluuya told Little White Lies. “And pirate radio was massive when I was younger, it was so distinct to your area. These areas were defined by who the hosts were, they were playing the real songs and they were really talking to the community. I think in London, music is so prevalent. Like a lot of things, going out is centred around a musical event, and we wanted the film to reflect that.”

The year just started but this is likely to be one of the standout movie soundtracks of 2024, so if you’re looking for all the songs in “The Kitchen,” here’s a handy list: