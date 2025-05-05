Who Are Hanrahan and Burton in ‘The Last of Us’? Meet Alanna Ubach and Ben Ahlers

Spoilers ahead for “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 4

There are few characters in “The Last of Us” franchise more mysterious than Isaac (played by Jeffrey Wright in the series). And now fans are finally learning more about this revolutionary leader and his complicated past.

If you need a refresher, Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, also known as WLF. Originally, the organization was one of many that emerged as a backlash to the government-run FEDRA (Federal Disaster Response Agency), an organization that initially served to protect the American people before stripping away their rights as the apocalypse unfolded. But in “The Last of Us” Season 2, the hold FEDRA has on the U.S. is loosening as more localized revolutionary groups have emerged. With FEDRA all but eliminated in Seattle, WLF is currently at war with the Seraphites, a religious sect that has no problem with violence.

Here’s what to know about Hanrahan and Burton, two previously unknown members of WLF.

Who does Alanna Ubach play in “The Last of Us”?

Ubach plays Hanrahan, a character who never appeared in the games. Hanrahan appears in a flashback that serves as an introduction to Isaac.

Set 11 years before the events of Season 2, the flashback shows Isaac, then a FEDRA Sergeant, in a truck with several fellow soldiers. When their truck is blocked by a school bus, several WLF members dressed in civilian clothes appear. That’s when Ubach’s Hanrahan cautiously asks, “You Isaac?”

After he confirms his identity and learns she’s Hanrahan, Isaac throws a grenade into the truck, killing all but one of his fellow soldiers. This is the moment Isaac makes it clear he’s defecting from the government-run FEDRA and aligning himself with the revolutionary WLF. It’s unknown exactly what role Hanrahan plays in this war, but based on her interactions with Isaac it’s clear she was in a leadership position 11 years ago. Only time will tell what happened to her and where she is in the modern timeline.

Prior to appearing in “The Last of Us,” Ubach has starred in several high-profile projects such as “Legally Blonde” and “Meet the Fockers.” She’s also known for her role as Judge Jeanine Pirro in “Bombshell” and for playing Suze in HBO’s “Euphoria.” She also voiced Mamá Imelda in Disney’s “Coco.”

Jeffrey Wright, Ben Ahlers and Alanna Ubach in “The Last of Us” Season 2 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Who does Ben Ahlers play in “The Last of Us”?

That would be Burton, another former FEDRA soldier who served alongside Isaac. During Sunday night’s flashback, Burton asks Isaac why an especially cruel FEDRA officer (played by Josh Peck) keeps calling civilians “voters.” Isaac explains it’s an insult. Before the Cordyceps outbreak, civilians used to be able to dictate the direction of their country — one of the many rights FEDRA has striped from them.

Once Isaac betrays FEDRA and joins WLF, he gives Burton a choice: join him or die. Burton’s choice in interrupted by the opening credits, but later in the episode he appears in the current timeline as a hardened WLF soldier. As the season progresses, Burton will likely be one of many WLF soldiers Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) will have to confront.

Ahlers is likely best known for starring on another HBO show: “The Gilded Age.” He plays the jack-of-all trades, John Trotter. The actor also starred in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as Lucas Hunt.

“The Last of Us” Season 2 airs Sundays on HBO and Max.