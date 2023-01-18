The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the best-selling Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut on Friday, April 14, it was announced during Apple TV+’s TCA Presentation on Wednesday. They also unveiled a first look at the seven-part series, which stars Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”) and hails from co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer.

The TV series will debut globally with two episodes April 14 on AppleTV+, and the rest of the episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays through May 19, 2023.

Angourie Rice and Jennifer Garner in “The Last Thing He Told Me” (AppleTV+)

The story follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Created and adapted by Laura Dave alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Josh Singer (“Spotlight,” “First Man”), “The Last Thing He Told Me” also stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer. The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television. Olivia Newman (“Where the Crawdads Sing”) directs the pilot episode, and additional series episodes were directed by Newman, Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer and Lila Neugebauer.

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the year in 2021; and, in 2022, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the #1 most popular e-book.

To date the book has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in thirty-eight countries around the globe, including the UK, where it was a Richard and Judy bookclub pick. The paperback edition of “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be available on March 21, 2023.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” joins previously announced projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including recently renewed psychological thriller “Surface,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “My Kind of Country,” a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform; Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; and, the NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer, which debuts its third season on Friday, January 20, 2023.