Stephen Colbert Says ‘Holy Brotox’ to Matt Gaetz’s New Face: ‘He Looks Like if the Joker Worked at Sephora’ | Video

Every late night host has made at least one joke about Matt Gaetz’s face at the RNC convention, but no one hit the topic harder than Stephen Colbert. The CBS late night host devoted a full two minutes of his 14-minute monologue to the subject during a special live episode of “The Late Show.”

“It’s hard to pick out the most insane thing that the RNC gave us this week,” Colbert began Thursday night. “Wait, no it’s not because everyone’s asking what the hell happened to Matt Gaetz’s face?”

The Florida congressman appeared at the Republican National Convention looking markedly different than his previous appearances. Conversation about this new look dominated discussions about the RNC as people speculated if it was due to a questionable Botox job or an eyebrow lift.

Colbert started his segment by showing a standard picture of Gaetz, calling him “your standard five-head Flori-douche” before showing a picture of Gaetz at the RNC.

“Holy Brotox!” Colbert said. “He looks like a flame-broiled Donny Osmond.”

But Colbert didn’t stop there. Vowing to to take part in the GOP’s call for unity, he went all in on the internet’s new hobby of insulting Gaetz, who is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. In rapid succession he said the congressman looks like “a wax drag queen from Whoville,” part of a “business school production of ‘Cats,’” “if the Joker worked at Sephora,” “if Pennywise went to law school” and “if his plastic surgeon went to med school on a riverboat.”

Colbert ultimately said he was “so surprised” by the congressman’s appearance. “And from the looks of it, so is Matt Gaetz,” the CBS host added.

The “Late Show” host also tore into the specifics of Donald Trump’s RNC speech more than his competitors, noting that it was “weird” the former President spoke in front of “a Zoom background of the White House.” He also criticized the length of the speech, saying that Trump talked “for all of human history.”

“Apparently when they were chanting four more years, he thought they meant of this speech,” Colbert said.