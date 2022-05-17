New Adaptation of ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ in the Works at 20th Century Studios

A new adaptation of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” based on the Alan Moore graphic novels, is in the works at 20th Century Studios. The project is in early development at the studio, and intended to land on Hulu.

The film will be written by Justin Haythe, who wrote Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller “Red Sparrow.” Kevin O’Neill drew the series which ended after eight graphic novels in 2020. The hope for the new adaptation is to film the original books.

The new incarnation will be extremely faithful to the original graphic novel, which involves famous public domain characters like Allan Quatermain, Mina Harker from Dracula, The Invisible Man, Dr. Henry Jekyll, Fu Manchu, Captain Nemo and Professor Cavor teaming up to thwart a deadly attack on London from the air in Victorian times.

Don Murphy who produced the original 2003 film is attached to produce this new version along with Angryfilms producer Susan Montford. Haythe’s manager, Erwin Stoff, will also produce. VP Brian Dukes will shepherd the project for 20th Century Studios.

The original 2003 film was the last appearance of Sean Connery on the big screen. The film was directed by Stephen Norrington who directed 1998’s “Blade,” one of the earliest Marvel hits. The 2003 film was plagued with many problems – the director and star coming to blows, the director retiring from directing, the worst flooding in eastern European history destroying most of the sets, and a four-month shoot that ultimately took 14 months to complete.

The original film opened up against the first “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and the film ended up cracking the Top 30 box office for 2003 with a worldwide gross of $179.2 million.

Over the years, the film has gathered fans on cable and in Europe through airing regularly on television.

Murphy and Montford are developing “Buck Rogers” with Smokehouse at Legendary, currently casting a film version of “Faces of Death” also at Legendary, and have just finished production on the “Vampire Academy” television series that premieres on Peacock TV in September. The duo also have “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in post for a June 2023 release.

Haythe’s other credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Revolutionary Road.” He is repped by CAA.