‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Sets February Premiere Date | Photos

“The Lincoln Lawyer” will return with Season 4 on Feb. 5. Netflix announced the premiere date for the upcoming season alongside several first-look photos for the show on Monday.

There will be 10 hour-long episodes in the new installment, which comes from co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series, “The Law of Innocence.”

“Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI and ghosts from Mickey’s own past,” a press release for the upcoming season reads.

Check out the first look images for Season 4 below:

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Angus Sampson as Denis “Cisco” Wojciechowski in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Kyle Richards as Celeste Baker, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Neve Campbell as Maggie in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

In addition to Rulfo, the series stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Other cast members this season include Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Lana Parrilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards and Nancy Silverton.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” was created for television by David E. Kelley, known for his work on “Big Little Lies” and “Big Sky,” and was developed for television by Humphrey (“The Good Wife”). Both Kelley and Humphrey also executive produce the show. Other EPs include Rodriguez, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez. It’s produced by A+E Studios.