Sebastian Little Mermaid 2023

Disney

‘The Little Mermaid’ Swims to $105 Million-Plus 3-Day Opening on Memorial Day Weekend

by | May 27, 2023 @ 8:15 AM

Latest Disney remake on course for $135 million-plus 4-day opening

Disney has another hit remake on their hands, as Rob Marshall’s “The Little Mermaid” has opened to $38 million from 4,320 theaters on Friday and is now estimated to earn a Memorial Day weekend opening of $106 million 3-day and $135 million 4-day in North America.

It’s still early in the weekend, so those figures may change. But right now, “The Little Mermaid” is on course to become the third highest Memorial Day weekend opening in box office history behind only last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” ($160 million) and 2007 Disney film “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” ($139 million).

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

