Paul Greengrass’ ‘The Lost Bus’ Debuts New Trailer, Sets Release Date

“The Lost Bus” is rolling closer.

The Paul Greengrass-directed based-on-a-true-story thriller will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before debuting in select theaters on Sept. 19 before making its way to Apple TV+ on Oct. 3. And ahead of that, we’ve got the new trailer, which you can watch below.

Apple Original Films describes “The Lost Bus” as “a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver (Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated schoolteacher (Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.” It was based on the 2021 book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson, with the script by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby and Greengrass.

The movie was produced by Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions and Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures. The film is executive produced by Amy Lord and Johnson. Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson also star.

“The Lost Bus” marks Greengrass’ first film in five years, since his Tom Hanks western “News of the World” was released in 2020 – and was subsequently nominated for four Academy Awards. In 2022, after a heated bidding war, Universal came out on top for the rights to Stephen King’s fantasy novel “Fairy Tale” and attached Greengrass to write and direct. Universal put a halt on the project and in 2024 it was resurrected, this time as a 10-episode series, with Greengrass still involved in scripting and directing, this time for A24 and writer/showrunner J.H. Wyman.

Greengrass’ previous films include four Jason Bourne movies (the last being 2016’s “Jason Bourne”), “Captain Phillips” and “United 93.” He loves an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride that also happens to be a real story.

Apple Original Films also has Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” coming out later this year, in partnership with A24. Earlier this year they also released “The Gorge,” “Fountain of Youth,” “Echo Valley” and “F1,” the Brad Pitt-led racing drama from director Joseph Kosinski, which just crossed the $500 million worldwide mark.