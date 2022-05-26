“The Mandalorian” will be back with a Season 3 in February 2023, Lucasfilm announced Thursday at Star Wars Celebration.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus,” read the announcement on Twitter, which was accompanied by key art of the new season.

Also coming in 2023, Lucasfilm announced, is the Rosario Dawson-fronted series “Ahsoka” following her character’s debut in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

The mention of Grogu confirms that despite Baby Yoda taking off with a de-aged Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2, he’ll be back in Mando’s arms when the series returns. Although, those who watched the most recent Disney+ Star Wars series “The Book of Boba Fett” already knew this, as that show found Pedro Pascal’s gunslinger coming to the aid of Boba Fett with Grogu in tow.

During the Celebration announcement, Lucasfilm also confirmed that Katee Sackhoff’s character Bo-Katan will return for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 after debuting in Season 2 of the series.

The February 2023 release date for the new season confirms a long wait for fans, as Season 2 of the technologically groundbreaking Disney+ series came just over a year after Season 1 debuted. But executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been busy, and the StageCraft technology that makes “The Mandalorian” possible has been booked up by the bevy of other “Star Wars” series that have been in production.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is the most recent series to air, but also coming in 2022 is “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (debuting Friday on Disney+) and the “Rogue One” prequel series “Andor” (premiering in August). In addition to the aforementioned “Ahsoka” there’s also an original series from Lesyle Headland called “The Acolyte” starring Amandla Stenberg that is on tap, and Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that “Andor” will be getting a second season that goes into production later this year.

Lucasfilm also confirmed at Celebration that “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts is indeed spearheading a new “Star Wars” series called “Skeleton Crew” that will star Jude Law.