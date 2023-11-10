‘The Marvels’ Opens to Just $6.6 Million at Thursday Box Office

Available to WrapPRO members

The Brie Larson-starring MCU sequel may not even top $50 million in its domestic weekend debut

captain-marvel-the-marvels-brie-larson
Marvel Studios

“The Marvels” began its domestic box office run with just $6.6 million in Thursday preview grosses. That compares to the $20.7 million which “Captain Marvel” earned via advance-night showings in early 2019, which led to a $155 million opening weekend. A similar Thursday-to-weekend split (13.3%) would give the MCU action fantasy just $49.6 million for the weekend. That would be well below the $61 million that “Captain Marvel” earned on its first full day of theatrical release.

There is a grim irony that a major movie belonging to the MCU — a franchise that has often been credited (sometimes unfairly) with killing the movie star as a bankable variable — will open to comparatively miserable numbers partially because the trio of heroines — Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris — could not promote the film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

That’s not the entire reason for the downturn, but Marvel and the Walt Disney Company were certainly expecting the actress to aggressively sell the film and their characters to general audiences in the lead-up to release. Absent that, especially with two of the three characters having been introduced on Disney+ shows, the Nia DaCosta-directed “The Marvels” ended up seeming closer to a generic fantasy comedy that happened to take place in the MCU amid a time when merely existing within the MCU is less of an automatic hook.

the-marvels-brie-larson
Read Next
 'The Marvels' Director Admits Superhero Fatigue 'Absolutely Exists' but Says 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Is 'Wacky and Silly'

That the reviews ended up merely being “okay” (61% fresh and 5.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) didn’t help. While the first “Captain Marvel” got a boost from being A) the first MCU movie fronted by a female superhero and B) a Marvel movie positioned between “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Marvels” lacked either of these advantages.

Moreover, without the cast out there pushing the film, most of the pre-release chatter was about whether Marvel Studios overall was in a creative and commercial slump and/or whether audiences would need to have seen “WandaVision,” “Ms. Marvel” or “Secret Invasion” to understand the film. That the answer to the second question is “Nope,” “Can’t hurt but no” and “This movie doesn’t remotely reference the events of the summer of 2023 Disney+ series” didn’t stop the dreaded online discourse.

Regardless of the broader reasons for the downturn (Marvel fatigue, an inability to properly promote, not just calling it “Captain Marvel 2,” mixed reviews, etc.), the Walt Disney Company is probably looking at an opening weekend closer to $45 million than $55 million. That would be an opening weekend comedown on par with “Alice Through the Looking Glass” compared to “Alice in Wonderland.” That sequel earned $299 million compared to its $1.025 billion-grossing predecessor. A similar downturn from the $1.128 billion total for “Captain Marvel” would give “The Marvels” a worldwide finish of $329 million.

"The Marvels"
Read Next
'The Marvels' Review: Iman Vellani Steals the Show in Weak MCU Team-Up

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…

2 responses to “‘The Marvels’ Opens to Just $6.6 Million at Thursday Box Office”

  1. Bob Kowal Avatar
    Bob Kowal

    Scot seems to ponder a lot reasons why “The Marvels” numbers are projecting so very poorly. For numbers THIS BAD, could it be the film is not simply good enough to overcome those reasons?

    48% top critic rotten score. Poor test screenings which prompted massive re-shoots/rewrites. That and multiple release date changes have left a negative aura on the production. Super hero fatigue? – I would say MCU mediocrity fatigue. Ticket sales/streaming ratings/critic reviews tell us the MCU magic has been on a downward trajectory since “End Game”. It appears “The Marvels” does not have what it takes to change that trajectory.

    Reply
  2. Art Avatar
    Art

    As a casual movie watcher, I have no idea how many Marvel movies there are. They seem all the same to me. I think I’ve seen 3 or 4. Seen plenty more on YouTube critic & parody channels. Not invested in the characters at all although I do like Loki and Iron Man.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.