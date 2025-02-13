‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 Premiere Sends Home Its First Competitor: And Honey Pot Is…

“The Masked Singer” kicked off lucky season 13 on Wednesday night, but of course, it wasn’t so lucky for the first eliminated contestant of the season.

Fitting with the theme of the season, the episode kicked off with panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, along with host Nick Cannon, performing their own version of “Get Lucky.” They were joined by last season’s runner up “Wasp,” who was revealed to be Mario.

From there, we met the singers of Group A, and sadly had to say an early goodbye to one of them. And that contestant was Honey Pot. So, who was under the mask?

If you’re trying to avoid spoilers, the time to turn away would be now. Still with us? Great. The singer underneath the Honey Pot masked turned out to be comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

And with that, the competition is well and truly underway on season 13, leaving 14 competitors remaining. As always, the Fox show will feature various theme nights, including Voices of Olympus: Unmasking the Gods, Carnival, Boy Bands, Decades and Soundtrack Of My Life.

The season will also feature celebrations of “Shrek,” “Ghostbusters” and the 100th anniversary of The Grand Ole Opry, as well as the Rat Pack.

“The Masked Singer” airs wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Fox.