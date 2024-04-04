‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Next Competitor: And Lizard Is…

Wednesday night marked the Group C finals on “The Masked Singer” and, sadly, the final performance on the show for Lizard. Of course, very few were surprised by who the man under the mask was.

Lizard first appeared in Group C’s debut on Billy Joel night, in which he gave his all to a performance of “Uptown Girl.” Last week, as part of TV theme song night, he gave an incredible rendition of the “Scooby Doo” theme song (or, as panelist Robin Thicke called Lizard’s take on the song, “Swaggy Doo”). This week, the theme of the episode was shower anthems.

After kicking off the show with a group performance of Becky G’s “Shower,” Lizard went on to perform Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get him through to the next round.

Now, plenty of fans picked out Lizard’s identity weeks ago, and even Thicke and Rita Ora spotted him as well. In the end, Lizard was unmasked to reveal Sisqó, best known for his hit, “Thong Song.”

And, yes, he “absolutely” wanted to win it all, joking with TheWrap that he’s “not used to losing.” Still, he’s made his peace with his somewhat-early elimination.

“I kind of had a feeling that I wasn’t going to make it to the end,” Sisqó told TheWrap. “Because Rita and Robin, they pretty much knew who I was, like, from the first note. I mean, even Nick [Cannon], I think Nick knew who I was, too.”

He continued, “Then, man, by the time I was on my third performance, some of the crowd stopped calling me Lizard started calling me ‘Sisqó! Sisqó!’ So I don’t think that everybody could have pretended for much longer. And I wasn’t mad! I mean, as a musician, I’m flattered that it’s like, you can’t hide that voice.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.